PADUCAH — Twenty-seven local graduating high school seniors got some help with college costs Thursday from the Paducah Kiwanis Club.
All four high schools in McCracken County were represented: Community Christian Academy, St. Mary, Paducah Tilghman and McCracken County.
Each of the students received a $1,000 scholarship to put towards their post-secondary education plans.
The money was the most ever awarded by the Kiwanis Club of Paducah, something past president Brent Houseman says was possible because of your generosity.
"Kiwanis had the best year we've ever had in 2022 as far as barbeque sales, but also our highest grossing, we have a Christmas auction every year, so we had our best auction, and we had our best barbecue sales year. So that just allowed us to receive more funds to be able to distribute that to deserving kids in our community,” Houseman said.
If you want to support the Kiwanis Club and their efforts to do things like create scholarships for local students, there's a Bunny Hop 5K and 10k happening Saturday at the Paducah Greenway Trail.
The recipients are:
Name
School
Daniel Joseph Willett
SMS
Katherine Anne Morrow
SMS
Asnley Eck
SMS
Hannah Burton
CCA
Kate Bidwell
PTHS
Coy Booker
PTHS
Keaton Housman
PTHS
Addie Franklin
PTHS
Alicia Durfee
PTHS
Camryn Beatty
MCHS
Melody Darnall
MCHS
Nathan King
MCHS
Ellie Whiteside
MCHS
Fawwaz turkmani
MCHS
Brandon McManus
MCHS
Ashley Higdon
MCHS
Max Brotherson
MCHS
Kaitlyn Hall
MCHS
Aaron Perault
MCHS
Mary Kate Jordan
MCHS
Emma Henderson
MCHS
Tyler Dew
MCHS
Karsyn Allard
MCHS
Lauren Hale
MCHS
Isabella Gaines
MCHS
Adyson Chambers
MCHS
Annie White
MCHS