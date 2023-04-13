thumbnail_KIWANIS CLUB SCHOLARSHIP STUDENTS.jpg

PADUCAH — Twenty-seven local graduating high school seniors got some help with college costs Thursday from the Paducah Kiwanis Club.

All four high schools in McCracken County were represented: Community Christian Academy, St. Mary, Paducah Tilghman and McCracken County.

Each of the students received a $1,000 scholarship to put towards their post-secondary education plans.

The money was the most ever awarded by the Kiwanis Club of Paducah, something past president Brent Houseman says was possible because of your generosity.

"Kiwanis had the best year we've ever had in 2022 as far as barbeque sales, but also our highest grossing, we have a Christmas auction every year, so we had our best auction, and we had our best barbecue sales year. So that just allowed us to receive more funds to be able to distribute that to deserving kids in our community,” Houseman said.

If you want to support the Kiwanis Club and their efforts to do things like create scholarships for local students, there's a Bunny Hop 5K and 10k happening Saturday at the Paducah Greenway Trail.

The recipients are:

Name

School

Daniel Joseph Willett

SMS

Katherine Anne Morrow

SMS

Asnley Eck

SMS

Hannah Burton

CCA

Kate Bidwell

PTHS

Coy Booker

PTHS

Keaton Housman

PTHS

Addie Franklin

PTHS

Alicia Durfee

PTHS

Camryn Beatty

MCHS

Melody Darnall

MCHS

Nathan King

MCHS

Ellie Whiteside

MCHS

Fawwaz turkmani

MCHS

Brandon McManus

MCHS

Ashley Higdon

MCHS

Max Brotherson

MCHS

Kaitlyn Hall

MCHS

Aaron Perault

MCHS

Mary Kate Jordan

MCHS

Emma Henderson

MCHS

Tyler Dew

MCHS

Karsyn Allard

MCHS

Lauren Hale

MCHS

Isabella Gaines

MCHS

Adyson Chambers

MCHS

Annie White

MCHS