MAYFIELD, KY- Kentucky is looking to help people in Mayfield who lost their homes three months ago in the December 10 tornado. The state is donating more trailers to people in need.
Three of them were donated to women who used to be neighbors at Mayfield Manor, which was destroyed by the tornado. Glynda Glover is one of the recipients.
"You can feel at home here, and I've got my friends next door that I lived with over at Mayfield Manor. That helps a whole lot," Glover said.
Governor Andy Beshear stopped by to talk to them and reaffirm the state's ambition to provide more trailers to those in need. He explained some of the criteria to qualify to receive one.
"First you have to resister with FEMA. A large part of the process is being FEMA eligible down the line, because we're going to ultimately seek reimbursement," Beshear said. "Where you live has to have been damaged, and damaged pretty significantly. We've had some that are interested, but with some repairs their home could be back into a place that is habitable."
Glover's son Michael helped her get set up through FEMA.
"I appreciate my son and his wife taking hold and finding me this place," Glover said.
While she might have a comfortable place to stay, she's still worried about the people who are still struggling to find proper housing.
"There's some of them that probably don't have a place to go. Don't have a roof to go over their head," Glover said. "Maybe God will take care of those people and give them a place to stay."
The trailers were bought through the Commonwealth Sheltering Program. Beshear says 200 were purchased, and about 50 have been given out so far. The state is looking to expand the trailer donations to other counties affected by the December tornadoes.