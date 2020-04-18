PADUCAH-- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, more people are turning from stores' shelves to their back yards for produce.
Meg Huyck owns Huyck Farms with her husband. She said a World War I trend making a comeback, victory gardens.
The co-owner said more people are dropping by her garden center, learning how to make their own victory garden.
"That was widely practiced back then, and I do feel like we're seeing a resurgence of it," said Huyck.
Victory gardens were first introduced during World War I.
Families planted their own gardens for themselves and their community, like they can do now.
"There is the issue that we as a country and as families and individuals need to be less reliant on outside sources for the things that you need to sustain life, and to sustain health," said Huyck.
Some people can start with seeds in soil, but Huyck said that is not the only way to plant a victory garden.
"We've kind of done the hard work for you that at least we've gotten past the germination stage," said Huyck.
"We've got little plants established for you, to make it easier, and hopefully a little more successful in what you want to plant."
There are a variety of vegetables you can plant on your own.
You can pick up a new skill, while helping others.
Huyck recommends beginners check out local resources like the McCracken County Cooperative Extension.
They can tell you how to successfully plant your fruits and vegetables--- and the best time to plant them.