LEXINGTON, KY -- UK HealthCare is putting an additional visitation restriction in place at Kentucky Children's Hospital to protect the patients, families, employees, and the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new restrictions will begin on Monday, April 6 until the threat of COVID-19 transmission has decreased significantly.
Currently, UK HealthCare has a no-visitation in its hospitals and clinics with certain exceptions.
On Monday, UK HealthCare says more changes will take place in restricting inpatient expectations made for pediatric patients and Nursery/Neonatal Intensive Care patients.
Starting Monday, children patients may have one parent or guardian for a length of time cleared by the attending physician. Nursery/ Neonatal Intensive Care patients may have one parent or guardian as cleared by the attending physician.
UK HealthCare says other exceptions to hospital inpatient visitation restrictions remaining in place include:
- Patients giving birth may have one partner or one birth support person over the age of 16 accompany them.
- Patients who are at the end-of-life may have up to two visitors for the length of time cleared by the attending physician.
- Patients with altered mental status, cognitive impairment, developmental delays or disruptive behavior, where a family member is key to their care, may have one visitor.
- Patients who require a home caregiver(s) to be trained may have up to one visitor.
- Patients undergoing surgery or procedure may have one visitor and the visitor must leave the medical center as soon as possible after the procedure/surgery.
UK HealthCare also says patients should limit how many personal items they bring into the hospital to reduce the number of germs taken home.
In addition, Emergency Department patients may be accompanied by one person. Patients who have an appointment at UK HealthCare clinics, laboratory or radiology and need family/caregiver assistance may have one person with them. More so, pediatric patients at clinics, laboratory, or radiology may be accompanied by one parent or guardian.
The following additional restrictions apply to visitors and accompanying guardians or caregivers:
- Any person who appears ill or fails screening will be denied access.
- No person will be allowed in rooms of persons under investigation (PUIs) or COVID-19 positive patients (unless at end of life).
- Visitation Access Restriction policy includes UK HealthCare employees who have family members in the hospital.
- All visitors permitted on the unit must stay in the room for the duration of the visit.
Exceptions to the exclusion of visitors and length of time for visitation will be individualized and take into consideration what is in the best interest of patient care and safety of patients and employees.
Interfaith needs and support will be addressed by internal chaplains who will consult with external consultants as needed.