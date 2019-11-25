HERRIN,IL — The Herrin Community Thanksgiving Dinner is celebrating 31 years of tradition this week. Volunteers prepared more than 100 turkeys for the feast. The group is in need of more volunteers.
"It is the true meaning of Thanksgiving: volunteering, getting together and helping the community," said coordinator Darlene Strait.
The turkeys will feed more 2,000 people on Thanksgiving Day.
Strait said volunteers are the heart of the event. "We don't want anybody to be alone at Thanksgiving time. That's why it's important to keep this going. The whole community comes together," said Strait.
There's a lot on the menu.
"Mashed potatoes, stuffing, yams and cranberries sauce, and of course, the turkey," said Strait.
Volunteers filled 35 totes with turkeys, which is the most they've packed in the event's 31 years. With more turkeys going into the oven, the group could use more volunteers.
Straight worries that if younger people in the community don't start volunteering, it could mean the end of this tradition. "It would be very unfortunate for the community. Someone has to step up and try and figure out how everything is done so this can continue. A lot of people who have helped make this happen are getting a little older," said Strait.
"Volunteering, people get that good feeling that you're helping out and making sure nobody goes hungry for the holidays," said Strait.
Giving back is what the holidays are all about. There are plenty of opportunities to volunteer for the Herrin Thanksgiving Dinner. The group plans to be at Herrin High School at 1 p.m. Tuesday, and spend Wednesday deboning the turkeys.
The Herrin Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. The event is free for all who want to attend.