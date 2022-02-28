FRANKFORT, KY — Another round of assistance payments will be going out from the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund to Dec. 10 tornado outbreak survivors, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday.
Beshear said $5.7 million in assistance payments from the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief fund are being sent to renters and homeowners impacted by the disaster. The checks being sent are reimbursement payments that can cover up to $2,500 in out-of-pocket insurance deductible payments. The money will help people who made tornado-related insurance claims in the 16 counties covered under the federal disaster declaration.
Beshear said so far the fund has provided Kentucky families with $800,000 to help cover funeral expenses for the 80 lives lost because of the tornado outbreak, along with $2 million in assistance to uninsured homeowners and renters displaced by the storm.
The governor said Kentucky is continuing to move more tornado survivors into travel trailers and other forms of "medium term" lodging through the Commonwealth Sheltering Program. To be eligible for housing through the program, storm survivors must register by applying for assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The deadline for Kentuckians affected by the Dec. 10 tornado outbreak to apply for FEMA assistance is March 14.
To apply for FEMA assistance, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Survivors can visit FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers for in-person help with their application. To find a DRC near you, visit fema.gov/drc or call the helpline.