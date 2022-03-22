LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY — Livingston County Schools has named a new principal for Livingston County Middle School.
The district announced Tuesday the selection of Mark Fenske, Ed.D — who currently serves as the principal of Morgan Elementary School in Paducah — as the next principal of Livingston County Middle.
In addition to his four years as principal of Morgan Elementary, Fenske has served as principal of Hillsboro Junior High School and Witt Elementary School in Illinois. Before that, he was an assistant principal at Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center and Liberty intermediate School in Bourbonnais, Illinois.
“I am excited to bring Dr. Fenske on board as the new principal of LCMS," Livingston County Schools Superintendent David Meinschein, Ed.D, said in a statement Tuesday. "His expertise and experience brings strong leadership to the district. Livingston County Schools is a great place where great people want to work!”
The school district says Fenske will replace interim Principal Heath Cartwright, taking on principal duties at Livingston County Middle in July.