PADUCAH — Morgan Elementary School teacher Tami Snyder has been chosen by the Morgan Elementary School-Based Decision Making Council to be the school's next principal, Paducah Public Schools has announced.
The district says Snyder has taught for Paducah Public Schools for 18 years. She first worked at Paducah Middle School, and then transferred to Cooper Whiteside Elementary School in 2005. She's been with Morgan Elementary since 2007, where she's taught second grade through fourth grade.
“Tami has been a dedicated educator at Morgan Elementary for many years,” Assistant Superintendent William Black said in a statement released by the school district. “In her new role as Morgan Principal, she will combine her love of the Morgan community with a wealth of instructional knowledge to help the school move closer to its vision of meeting the needs of each and every student.”
Snyder will begin working as principal on July 1, taking the reins from Mark Fenske, who resigned to become principal at Livingston County Middle School.
“I am honored to have been chosen to serve as principal at Morgan Elementary,” Snyder said in a statement. “I have a passion for Paducah Public Schools. My youngest son attends Morgan Elementary, my oldest son attends PTHS and my husband is a social studies teacher at PTHS. Therefore, our family truly believes that ‘Blue is Best!’ I have a tremendous understanding and undying compassion for our students and their families. I will work eﬀortlessly to make sure that all aspects of their needs are met and that they perform to the highest level possible.”
In addition to her years of experience at Morgan Elementary, Snyder has a master's degree in school administration from Murray State University. Before earning that degree, she earned a bachelor's degree in elementary education at Southern Illinois University and a master's in library media education from Western Kentucky University.