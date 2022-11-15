SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints voiced its support for proposed federal legislation safeguarding same-sex marriages.
The Utah-based faith said in a statement Tuesday that church doctrine would continue to consider same-sex relationships against God’s commandments.
Yet it said it would support rights for same-sex couples as long as they don't infringe on religious groups’ right to believe as they choose.
Support for the Respect for Marriage Act under consideration in Congress is the church’s latest step to stake out a more welcoming stance toward the LGBTQ community, while holding firm to its belief that same-sex relationships are sinful.
