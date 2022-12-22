PADUCAH — A powerful Arctic cold front arrives early this afternoon, with a rapid drop in temperatures, from the 40s to 20s likely within an hour. This will be accompanied by gusty northwest wind up to 35-40 mph.
Light rain will quickly change to snow once the front passes. There may be a heavy snow squall that produces near whiteout conditions for a brief period when combined with the wind. Heaviest snow will likely fall between 3- and 6 p.m. in most of our area. With the fast movement of this system, totals will likely run between 1-3 inches, although some higher isolated 4 inch or more totals are possible.
Flash freezing of moisture on roadways could produce extremely slick and dangerous driving conditions by late afternoon and tonight, regardless of how much snow falls. Temperatures will likely drop to levels cold enough to freeze even on pre-treated roads.
Dangerous wind chills as low as -10 to -20° after 6pm tonight....as low as -20 to -30° by Friday morning. Exposed skin could suffer frostbite in as little as 30 minutes.