PADUCAH - The Fed is expected to increase interest rates again when they meet next week, and it could be the biggest increase in more than 40 years.
The rise in interest rates is impacting the housing market.
Mortgage rates have reached their highest level since 2008.
Thursday, Freddie Mac reported the 30-year fixed rate mortgage now averages around 6.02%.
That's up from 5.89% the week before.
How are climbing mortgage rates impacting first time homebuyers here?
Amanda Schraven is a first-time homebuyer and she says her biggest frustration is matching her price-point with the things on her checklist.
Schraven has been looking for a home since December 2020 but hasn't found the right fit at a decent price.
When she first started, mortgage rates hovered around 3%. But now, 30-year rates have about doubled and she's hesitant to jump right in.
"It's making it difficult for us to find what we want or what we need per say with the interest rates going up because then, we're having to find something that's a little bit cheaper," said Schraven.
She wants three to four bedrooms, two bathrooms and a decent-sized backyard for her kids.
However, she may eventually have to compromise on certain things on her checklist if she wants to own a home.
Real estate brokers say with the low inventory in the area, buyers are having to compete.
"It's still a seller's market," said Vince Carter, a real estate broker with Carter Realty Group in Paducah. "The good properties sell fast...If a property comes on the market, you want to go look at it the same day if at all possible."
According to realtors, buyers are scrambling for good finds.
"Put the home on the market 10 o'clock on a Wednesday, had 16 showings on that house by that Friday," said David Nelson, a realtor with Purchase Realty Group. "I mean, people can hardly go home."
For now, Schraven's done what she can.
She's pre-approved and is working closely with a realtor to find the perfect match.
"I want to say that it is," said Schraven. "I believe in my heart that it is you know, I pray about it on a daily basis. It's hard to believe that it is attainable."
Realtors with Carter Realty Group and Purchase Realty Group have worked with buyers from Mayfield after the December tornado.
Real Estate Broker Vince Carter says because of this and overall increased demand, home prices in Paducah have also gone up.
Carter says it's not necessarily helpful to look at national averages when it comes to home prices.
Be sure to compare your prices with what's going on locally.
Look at areas that are similar in size and near the location you're looking at.
If you're planning on buying your first home, here are some steps you can take to help get the best loan and interest rate.
First, make sure you're ready to commit to a loan.
The average mortgage loan is 15 to 30 years.
You don't have to stay in the home for that long - but make sure you're ready to commit to the town you live in and home for at least five years.
Also, don't skip the pre-approval process.
A mortgage pre-approval will let you know how much loan money you can get based on your financial situation.
Additionally, maintain your credit.
Do not open a new line of credit during this time.
Lenders will pull your credit report before you close on your mortgage.
Finally, did you know you can decide between multiple types of mortgage loans?
The type of loan you choose will determine your down payment amount, the type of home you can buy and more.
Make sure you do your research to find the loan that will work best for you.