Weather Alert

.Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms will develop this evening and continue through Tuesday morning. Flash flooding, some potentially significant, is possible. ...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following counties, in western Kentucky, Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Marshall and McCracken. In southeast Missouri, Butler, Mississippi, New Madrid, Scott and Stoddard. * WHEN...Through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Broad rainfall amounts of one to two inches are expected, but areas that experience multiple rounds of thunderstorms or prolonged training of storms may see as much as 3 to 4 inches of rain.