POPE COUNTY, IL– On Tuesday, the Southern Seven Health Department confirmed the first positive test for West Nile Virus in southern Illinois this year.
Since May, Southern Seven has been collecting and testing mosquitoes in all the counties it serves. On June 23, staff collected the positive mosquito from a trap set in Golconda in Pope County.
On June 9, the Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed the first mosquitoes to test positive for West Nile Virus in the state from Skokie in Cook County.
“You can be outside, just take precautions to not get bit,” Shawnna Rhine, S7HD Community Outreach Coordinator, said. “Doing things like wearing insect repellent and getting rid of standing water, including emptying kiddie pools each day, can do a lot to help keep mosquitoes from bothering you.”
West Nile Virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito that has picked up the virus while feeding on an infected bird. According to Southern Seven, if you see a sick or dying crow, blue jay, robin or other perching bird, call your local public health office to determine if the bird needs to be tested.
For more information call the Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297.