Traffic is always heavy during the holiday season, but which states are the most dangerous to drive on Christmas Day?
The findings from Part Catalog may surprise you. They used data from The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Bureau of Transportation Statistics to find the top 10 most dangerous driving states.
While you may think northern, snowy states may have the highest fatality rates, its actually the southern states that take the lead.
1. Mississippi
2. South Dakota
3. Louisiana
4. New Mexico
5. Florida
6. Georgia
7. South Carolina
8. Kentucky
9. Texas
10. Maryland
The states rank based on fatalities per million registered drivers.