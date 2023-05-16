Primary races are being called quickly Tuesday night in Kentucky.
As polls were closing in west Kentucky, the Associated Press called the Democratic primary for governor for incumbent Andy Beshear. About 10 minutes later, the AP called the GOP gubernatorial primary for Daniel Cameron.
Other primary races that have been called include:
The Republican primary for secretary of state has been called for incumbent Michael Adams.
The Republican primary for auditor has been called for Allison Ball.
The Republican primary for treasurer has been called for Mark Metcalf.
