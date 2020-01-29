GRAYSON COUNTY, KY — A woman and her 7-year-old daughter were badly burned when their home exploded in Grayson County, Kentucky, Wednesday night, local media report.
The Grayson County sheriff told NBC affiliate WAVE-TV in Louisville that Angela Young and her daughter, Johanna, were airlifted to hospitals in Louisville after the explosion, which happened around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.
WAVE reports that Young's father, Bremis Hudson, told them the home's gas tank was filled around 3 p.m., but the serviceman reported smelling gas after he filled the tank. When she got home from work at 7 p.m., Hudson told his daughter not to stay in the house overnight.
The TV station reports that the explosion happened as the mother and daughter were walking out of the house 15 minutes later.
Emergency officials have not confirmed that a gas leak was the cause. Video WAVE shared with Local 6 shows what remains of the destroyed home.