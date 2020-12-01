UNION CITY, TENNESSEE — Officers with the Union City, Tennessee, Police Department say a 14-month-old child died in a children's hospital burn unit after being scalded by bath water.
Police say officers went to Union City Baptist Memorial Hospital on Nov. 10 to reports taht a 14-month-old child had been burned.
Officers say the burns were caused by scalding bath water on over 47% of his body. The child was then taken to Arkansas Children's hospital burn unit where he passed away from his injuries on Nov. 14.
Officers say the child's mother, Laureen Mcarthur, has been charged with child abuse and negligent homicide in connection with the child's death.
Mcarthur was arrested in Cullman, Alabama and was extradited on Monday to Obion County.