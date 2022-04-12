(WLBT) — A Mississippi umpire is recovering after she was punched in the face following a weekend softball game, and a mother has been arrested and charged with simple assault.
Kristie Moore says she was calling a 12-year-old softball game Saturday night, filling in after one of her umpires got sick. She's been calling games for 10 years.
She says a mother was cursing so badly during the game that Moore asked her to leave.
Eventually, the coach made the mom leave, but instead of going home, Kiara Thomas allegedly waited for Moore after the game.
Moore says Thomas confronted her, punched her and then fled.
The mother was quickly arrested.
Moore says parents are out of control and make it harder and harder for umpires to do their jobs.
“It's ridiculous. The verbal abuse and even now, I mean, it's, it's turned into physical abuse now,” Moore says. “I mean, enough is enough. I mean, I also staff every USFA tournament for the state of Mississippi with umpires, and it gets harder and harder and harder every tournament to staff these tournaments, because nobody one wants to listen to the verbal abuse and run the risk of what happened to me happening to them.”
Thomas is scheduled to be in court Wednesday.
Her charge is a misdemeanor.
This year, a bill was introduced in the Mississippi Legislature that would make assaulting a referee or umpire a felony: aggravated assault. But, that bill died on the calendar.
Moore hopes after this incident, lawmakers will take a second look.