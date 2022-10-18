HARRIS COUNTY, TX (KPRC) — A Texas woman who authorities say admitted to fatally stabbing her 5-year-old daughter was arraigned in a Harris County courtroom Tuesday.
Officials say 37-year-old Melissa Towne has been charged with capital murder, and her bond was set at $15 million on Monday.
Towne made her official appearance before a judge this morning.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office claims Towne admitted to officers that she stabbed her child in the neck at a park in the Houston suburb of Tomball, and then drove her to the hospital. She allegedly called her daughter "evil" and said she “didn’t want to deal with her anymore," NBC affiliate KPRC reports.
At the hospital, an emergency room nurse found the child in Towne’s Jeep Cherokee.
In a statement about the investigation, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the child was found wrapped in plastic and mesh bags inside the vehicle.
Towne's attorney is seeking a mental health evaluation.
The investigation into the child's death is ongoing.