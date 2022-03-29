Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Driving of higher profile vehicles could become more difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&