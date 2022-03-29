MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A 3-year-old Tennessee boy fatally shot himself with an AR-15-style pistol and police have charged his mother and another person with homicide, according to police records.
The boy, Bryson Jackson, discovered the gun under a pile of clothing Sunday and shot himself in the head, news outlets reported, citing a police affidavit. His mother, Tinesha Jackson, took her son to the hospital where he later died.
Jackson and the gun owner, Tedrick Butler, were charged with criminally negligent homicide, police said. Butler was also charged with prohibited weapons, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, tampering with evidence and possession of a controlled substance, news outlets reported. Jackson allegedly knew the firearm was unsecured, the police affidavit said.
It was not immediately clear if Jackson and Butler have attorneys. Free gun locks are available at every Memphis police precinct, authorities said.