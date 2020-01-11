BENTON, KY— Marshall County is cleaning up after severe weather.
Trees were blown over and the roof of one family's garage was ripped off.
Marshall County neighbors heard the howls of strong winds overnight.
Maureen Wiederin woke up to a garage without a roof.
"It's taken the roof off of the shop behind us. It's taken, peeled the metal off of the barn," Wiederin said. "And we've lost the biggest tree we've ever had, it's huge, we figured it's over a 100 years old."
There was water damage inside the garage, with Styrofoam and personal belongings spread everywhere.
"When I first came in the ceiling fan was on, and I could just hear a thump, thump, thump sound and it was up here hitting on that," Wiederin said. "So I just came in and shut it off, I don't know what to say, it's just a mess in here, it's going to take some cleaning."
There was storm damage all over Benton. Heavy rain and strong winds uprooted large trees all across the city's rural areas, but there was more.
Water rose and flowed onto roadways. There was water damage inside Benton's Walmart and exterior damage to businesses.
Benton Electric System and other crews repaired telephones poles and wires.
The city of Benton is putting everything back together. Wiederin called her insurance company after finding the damage.
She said she is ready to move forward.
"Just keep one foot in front of the other, I mean there's nothing else you can do. You just deal with what you got," Wiederin said.
She and her family will put back the pieces of their property, one by one.
The Paducah National Weather Service said they had a crew in Benton on Saturday to assess the damage.