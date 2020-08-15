WILSON COUNTY, NC (WRAL) — The mother of a 5-year-old north Carolina boy fatally shot while playing in his front yard says she wants the death penalty for the man accused of the killing.
Five-year-old Cannon Hinnant was riding a bike outside his father's home while playing with his sisters when witnesses say a neighbor walked up to him and shot him in the head.
The neighbor, 25-year-old Darius Sessoms, has been charged with first-degree murder.
Cannon's mother, Bonny Waddell, says she's heartbroken and wants justice.
"I want the death penalty. And I'm going to seek it,” she says. "Lost a big piece of our family. We all — he changed all of our lives. He touched everybody that he knew."
Police have not said anything about a motive for the shooting.
The family says they're considering creating a memorial park in cannon's honor, a place where children can go and ride their bikes because he enjoyed that so much.
As of Saturday evening, a GoFundMe for Cannon's family created by his grandmother has raised more than $660,000. More than 18,000 donors have contributed.