WAVERLY, TN — Three people remained missing Tuesday in a Tennessee community where flooding claimed the lives of 18 people. One mother of four is coming to terms with the deaths of her infant twins, who were swept away in the water.
"It was the scariest thing of my life,” Danielle Hall says.
Her children, Riliegh and Ryan, were just 7 months old.
"Ryan was my one and only boy that I prayed so hard for and he always smiled. That boy was the happiest baby I've ever seen in my life. My little Riliegh-poo, she was a diva. She was a drama queen. She had to have all the attention," Hall says.
The family is mourning their loss after devastating floodwaters swept them away. The twins' father was holding on to them and his two other children until the twins left his arms.
"Water was gushing in. We tried to block the doors, and it wasn't working. It was filling up, and I told him don't panic. It's gonna be OK. I was leaving to go get help,” Hall says.
She held onto a table as long as she could until flood waters took her away.
"I was so worried about my babies. And the whole time I held onto a tree for six-and-a-half-hours, screaming that I had babies at the house that needed rescue,” she says.
"I thought I lost all four of them, and when I finally got saved I was searching for them because I knew he was alive. I didn't know my babies,” she says.
While she's grateful her other two children are alive, she says the past 48 hours have been a slow-motion nightmare.
Hall says the twins were inseparable.
"They was our life. They was so happy. They made our life complete,” she says.
Funerals for the children will be held Wednesday and Thursday.
A GoFundMe set up to help the family has raised more than $95,000.