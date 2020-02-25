SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN — The mother of missing Tennessee toddler Evelyn Boswell has been arrested, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Evelyn, who is the subject of an active Amber alert, has not been seen since December. Two other people were arrested last week in connection with the 15-month-old girl's disappearance: William McCloud and Angela Boswell. Angela Boswell is the child's grandmother.
The TBI announced Tuesday night that the girl's mother, Megan Boswell, has been taken into custody.
The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office has charged her with false reporting. In its announcement of Megan Boswell's arrest, the sheriff's office says the mother has given investigators multiple conflicting statements, and that "further investigation revealed that some of the information provided by Boswell was false." She is being held in the Sullivan County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
The search for Evelyn is ongoing, the TBI says. The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office says its investigators are continuing to work alongside the TBI and the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the search for the girl.
If you have information about where Evelyn is, you are asked to call investigators at 1-800-TBI-FIND.