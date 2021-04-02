CHICAGO, IL (WMAQ) — There are more questions than answers after the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy by Chicago police. The family wants officer body camera video of the shooting released, but so far police have resisted.
Questions are growing Friday surrounding the shooting death of 13-year-old Adam Toledo.
"I just want to know what really happened to my baby,” says Adam’s mother, Elizabeth Toledo.
Police say around 3:30 a.m. Monday they responded to the 2,300 block of South Sawyer Avenue in the Little Village neighborhood after receiving a report of shots fired. They say they saw two males standing in a nearby alley.
Surveillance video from a church captured officers running into the alley. Police claim one person fled, and there was a foot pursuit followed by a confrontation. The incident ended with Adam Toledo fatally shot by police.
"They had a lot of options, but not kill him. They could have shot him in legs, his arm, but not kill my baby,” his mother says.
The family's attorney says Adam's mother had reported him missing Saturday, but he came back home Sunday.
"He was home in his bed Sunday night. Monday morning he was shot,” Toledo family attorney Atidna Weiss Ortiz says. “Only two days later was she made aware of his death."
The shooting was captured on body cameras. But the Civilian Office of Police Accountability says the footage can't be released to the public, because it involves a juvenile. Matt Topic, an attorney who talked with NBC Chicago says that's just not true.
"This seems to be the latest incident of city refusing to comply with transparency laws and taking positions to keep things secret that have no basis under the law,” Topic says. "Courts have repeatedly held that once a juvenile dies, the Juvenile Court Act no longer applies."
Adam's family says he was a good kid who loved animals and liked to build with Legos. He had hopes of becoming a police officer when he grew up.