PADUCAH— If you have never heard of a disease, that does not mean it does not exist.

That is what Asia Brewer said.

Brewer lives with a form of Dysautonomia, a disorder of the autonomic nervous system.

Dysautonmia International defined it as an umbrella term used to describe several different medical conditions that cause a malfunction of the Autonomic Nervous System.

She and her team of strong friends held an event Saturday morning to raise money and awareness.

Brewer is 25 years old, a mother and one of millions living with Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome, also known as "Pots."

"A few months after I had gotten diagnosed I started to pass out which was really scary because I had never passed out before," Brewer said.

Brewer passed out earlier this year, when her young daughter saved her life, by calling emergency responders.

Other symptoms include lightheadness, exercise intolerance and temperature sensitivity.

Still, she works out at Paducah Athletic Club, gaining strength and another family.

"They all have my back so if I do come in here and I don't feel well, they can tell," Brewer said. "And they're like you need to calm down or sit down or whatever."

Brewer cannot do cardio because of her condition, so weights are her main source of exercise.

Weightlifter Sean Franklin met Brewer at the gym after he noticed her coming in with a walker.

He asked her about her situation and from there a friendship blossomed.

Franklin helped her create "Lift for a Purpose," where they challenge weight lifters while educating them about her condition.

"She's a strong individual so she'll tell you, 'Yeah I'm fine,' but then I double up on her," Franklin said. "We all keep a good eye on her just to make sure she's okay."

Brewer said she does what she can but her Philadelphia Eagles walker is always by her side.

"If it's just too much for me, I'll just have a seat on my walker or catch my breath."

It was a small turn out for their first event but she said educating just one person is a step forward.

They also have special shirts only available at the Paducah Athletic Club to raise funds for research on the non-curable disease.

Dysautonomia International said over 70 million people live with various forms of the disorder.

Any person can be diagnosed with it, but it is mostly seen in young women who appear healthy on the outside.

Brewer continues to raise money for research and is in the middle of receiving her certificate in training.

Soon she will be able to train anyone, especially others with dysautonomia.