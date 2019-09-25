A state representative from west Kentucky is one of two Kentucky leaders named legislators of the year by Mothers Against Drunk Driving. The organization is recognizing the two for their work to pass a law that requires ignition interlocks for DUI offenders after the first offense.
Kentucky District 2 Rep. Richard Heath has been named a Kentucky Legislator of the Year, M.A.D.D. announced Wednesday. Heath's wife, Ruth, and granddaughter, Julia Shipp, survived a crash involving a drunk driver in Graves County in 2017. They were both injured and had to be flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. In 2018, Ruth Heath shared her story with Local 6. "Please don’t drink and drive, because it ruins lives, and if it doesn’t ruin them, it changes them forever," she said.
Since then, Richard Heath led the charge to pass the ignition interlock bill in the Kentucky House of Representatives. The bill was signed into law on March 26.
The bill's author, Senate Judiciary Chairman Whitney Westerfield, is the other Kentucky leader named a Legislator of the Year by M.A.D.D.
"M.A.D.D. is so grateful to Senator Westerfield and Representative Heath for their passion, leadership and advocacy," M.A.D.D. National President Helen Witty said in a news release Wednesday. Witty's 16-year-old daughter, Helen Marie, was killed by a driver who was under the influence.