MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A motion to amend the bond amount for a Missouri man charged with murder in a crash that claimed his wife's life in McCracken County, Kentucky, was denied Tuesday.
The man, Jared King of Salem, Missouri, was charged with murder in May after investigators say he intentionally caused a crash near the 13 mile marker of Interstate 24. The pickup truck he was driving crashed into a semitrailer on April 28. His wife, 51-year-old Tammy King, was critically injured in the crash. Police said Tammy King was flown to an out-of-state hospital, but she died the day after the crash.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said investigators believe Jared King drove into the path of the semitrailer on purpose, driving across the eastbound lanes of I-24 and directly into the oncoming semi's path.
Jared King was also injured in the collision, but he was released from the hospital one week after the crash. When he was released from the hospital, he was arrested and jailed in the McCracken County Jail.
In addition to the murder charge, he faces five counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to yield to the right of way and disregarding a traffic control device.
The McCracken County Jail roster shows that King's bond was set at $1 million. He remains in custody in the jail.