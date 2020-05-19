McCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says there was a motorcycle crash with injuries Sunday night.
Deputies say 41-year-old Tobey Cunningham of Paducah was riding a motorcycle southbound on Husband Road when he, for unknown reasons, veered off the roadway and flipped the motorcycle before coming to a stop in a ditch.
Deputies say Cunningham was not wearing a helmet.
Cunningham was taken to Lourdes Hospital for treatment of his injuries by Mercy Regional EMS before being flown out to Vanderbilt Hospital.
Deputies say both lanes of Husband Road were shut down for approximately 1 hour.