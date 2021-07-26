CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY– On Monday morning around 8:30 Calloway County Sheriff's deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Highway 94 and Crossland Road.
Upon arriving, deputies found a motorcycle off the roadway and a car still on the road.
According to the Calloway County Sheriff's office, Joseph Dublin was driving a red motorcycle eastbound on Highway 94 and Lucy Paschall was driving a silver nissan westbound on Highway 94. When Paschall attempted to make a left turn onto Crossland Road, she failed to yield the right of way to Dublin.
Dublin, a 32-year-old Wingo native was transported to Murray-Calloway County Hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries received during the collision.