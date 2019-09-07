PADUCAH— A local man was sent to the hospital with several injuries after a motorcycle crash on the 1100 block of Oaks Road in McCracken County.
Deputies found 63 year-old, Richard Winstead, of Reidland, on the road with multiple injuries.
Winstead said a dog ran out in front of him and he was unable to avoid hitting it. He was thrown from his motorcycle and onto Oaks Rd.
Mercy Regional EMS took Winstead to Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital and he was later flown to another hospital for further treatment.
While deputies were investigating the crash, they found the body of a dog on the scene. Deputies are still trying to locate the owner of the dog.