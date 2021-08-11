PADUCAH– The motorcyclist involved in Saturday's crash on Interstate 24 near exit 4 has died, McCracken County Coroner Amanda Melton confirmed to Local 6.
70-year-old Dennis Wheatley was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center following the accident, where he was pronounced dead Monday.
Wheatley was a West Paducah resident.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 13 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Ledbetter, Kentucky. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home.