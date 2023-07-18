MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A 32-year-old man was killed when the motorcycle he was riding collided head on with a truck on Krebs Station Road Tuesday morning.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says a westbound 2022 Ram 5500 tank truck drove into the eastbound lane of Krebs Station Road to pass a stopped trash collection truck around 8:06 a.m. Tuesday. That's when an eastbound 2008 Honda motorcycle collided head on with the Ram truck.
Deputies say the man operating the motorcycle, 32-year-old Todd Ligon of Paducah, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Krebs Station Road was closed for about three hours during the crash-site investigation. At the scene, deputies were assisted by responders with Mercy Regional EMS, the Hendron Fire Department, Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, the McCracken County Emergency Management Office and McCracken County Coroner Amanda Melton.
The sheriff's office says its investigation into the crash is ongoing. Deputies are asking the community to keep Ligon's family in their thoughts and prayers.