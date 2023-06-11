PADUCAH, KY — Motorists are warned to be alert of mowing crews working along Interstate 24, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Starting Monday, June 12, the crew will start along I-24 near the 69-mile marker at the Trigg-Christian County line and move westward towards the I-24 to the Ohio River Bridge at mile point 0.0.
When the crew reaches McCracken County, they will mow U.S. 68 near the I-24 Exit 16 Interchange, KY 1954/John Puryear Drive between I-24 Exit 11 and U.S. 60, and U.S. 60 from I-24 Exit 4 westward to the McCracken-Ballard County Line.
The mowing crew will work during daylight hours when weather conditions allow it for a rough estimate of the next month.
Mowing zones will be marked with proper signage and should be treated with the same respect as other work zones. Additionally, drivers are being urged to reduce their speed and be alert of slow-moving tractors, as well as support vehicles that may be required to travel into and across travel lanes from time to time as they work.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reminding all motorists that political signs, yard signs, and advertisements are prohibited along state right-of-way and should be removed. They create safety hazards for mowing crews and motorists.
Signs of any kind placed on highway right-of-way or attached to roadway signs will be removed by state or contract personnel without advance notice, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.