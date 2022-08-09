NEW YORK (AP) — Motown songwriter-producer Lamont Dozier has died at age 81.
Dozier was the middle name of the celebrated Holland-Dozier-Holland team that wrote and produced “You Can’t Hurry Love,” “Heat Wave” and dozens of other hits and helped make Motown a definitive record company of the 1960s and beyond.
Lamont Dozier passed this morning. Lamont was part of the Holland-Dozier-Holland songwriting and production team responsible for much of the Motown sound and countless hit records by The Supremes, Marvin Gaye, The Miracles, Four Tops and The Isley Brothers. pic.twitter.com/IWtFxyyHi9— Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) August 9, 2022
From 1963-67, Dozier and brothers Brian and Eddie Holland created more than 25 top 10 songs and perfected the blend of pop and rhythm and blues that allowed the Detroit label to defy boundaries between Black and white music.