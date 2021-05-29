MOUND CITY, IL-- Memorial Day Weekend sounds like a good time to bring out the grill and hit the lakes but it's more than that.
It's a day of observance. It's a day to remember those who paid the ultimate price for this country.
The National Cemetery Preservation Commission held its annual Memorial Day Ceremony Saturday morning at Veterans Park.
Commission President Tom Mueller said they have held it in the city's national cemetery for 25 years, but it was moved to the park because of the pandemic.
Mueller said it was slightly different.
" That's hallowed ground [cemetery] and to me, it means just a little bit more, " said Mueller.
"Here it's fine because we're still, we got to remember why we're doing it- we're honoring [them]."
Everyone gathered outside, wearing their jackets, listening to guest speakers. They reminded them why this holiday is special, honoring those who gave everything for this country.
" I went to my father's grave in Cape Girardeau yesterday and made sure he had a flag on his grave," said Mueller.
"I want others, if you have[anyone] in a cemetery here or there, they need to be honored."
Guest speaker Dr. Curt Fields portrayed former U.S. President and commanding general Ulysses S. Grant.
Fields said this was his way of honoring our fallen heroes.
"These men and women, who were in these national cemeteries gave their lives in the defense of their countries for people they'll never know," said Fields.
"So it's important for us to come out and remember their sacrifice, and remember people we never knew for what they did."
Fields said you need to remember this as you prepare to observe the holiday.
"Never, never, never forget. Never forget that countless men and women have died so that you can stay home, and do whatever it is you choose to do on this memorial day weekend," said Mueller.
"It is far more than barbecues and hot dogs."
The memorial day ceremony ended with a rifle salute and preservation picnic.