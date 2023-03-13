SHAWNEETOWN, IL — A Mount Vernon, Illinois, man is charged with the murder of a man who was killed last month in Gallatin County, the Illinois State Police says.
ISP Troop 10 says 20-year-old Demetrius T. Walker of Mount Vernon is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 45-year-old Nathan Dobbs of Shawneetown.
Dobbs’ body was found on Feb. 15 in the 100 block of McClernand Avenue in Shawneetown, ISP says.
ISP Troop 10 says investigators with the state law enforcement agency's Division of Criminal Investigations named Walker as a person of interest in the case, and Mount Vernon police took him into custody on Friday on an unrelated warrant.
Gallatin County State's Attorney Douglas Dyhrkopp approved the first-degree murder charge against Walker while he was awaiting bond in that unrelated Mount Vernon case.
ISP says Walker is still jailed in the Jefferson County Jail as of Monday, awaiting extradition to Gallatin County. His bond has been set at $5 million, 10% to apply.
ISP Troop 10 says the investigation into the murder case is ongoing, and no further information will be shared with the public at this time.