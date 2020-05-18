PADUCAH — Family, friends and loved ones took part in a mobile visitation service Monday to remember the life of a McCracken County teacher.
McCracken County Schools special education teacher Carrie "C.D." Bell Adams McCord was shot and killed in Paducah last week. Before teaching in McCracken County Schools, McCord also taught in Paducah Public Schools and Crittenden County Schools.
While mourners were unable to gather for traditional visitation services because of COVID-19 restrictions, a mobile celebration of life was held in her memory on Monday in a parking lot of Lone Oak First Baptist Church. Participants stayed in their vehicles at all times, and were directed by Milner and Orr Funeral Home staff.
A small, private funeral followed the visitation, in keeping with state regulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
McCord's son, Joseph Roland "J.R." Adams shared 10 ways to describe his mother. You can read those in full in the document below.
