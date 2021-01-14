MURRAY, KY — The Move the Monument group in Murray, Kentucky, is planning a Martin Luther King Jr. week of community activism.
This is the group of Murray residents calling for the removal of the Confederate monument from the court square.
Christine Lindner is a member of the Move the Monument group. She's coordinating the MLK Week of Action, focusing on service and conversations around social justice.
"We wanted to center the actions, or a week of actions, of building and rebuilding community," Lindner said. "So we thought that would be an important emphasis. So as we do internal work, but also community building so that we can connect with each other."
Lindner believes the riots at The Capitol last week show that there's more work to be done in our nation for racial equality.
"White supremacy is here," Lindner said. "We don't need to accept it. We should not accept it. And we need to work together to say that white supremacy is not acceptable."
Sherman Neal started the calls for the removal in June 2020. While this is still their goal, they're focusing their efforts on legislation.
"We have almost a year's worth of information and strategies that we can share and get better, to move toward more important objectives," Neal said. "Like passing Breonna's Law in the legislature this fall. And moving on to more reform."
Neal hopes this week of service, action, and sharing knowledge will help spark change for the community.
The first event kicks off on Sunday. It's a Zoom conversation and panel reflecting on Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s speech "The Other America."
Click here for the event link for Sunday's Zoom conversation.