A storm debris removal contractor plans a work zone lane restriction along the northbound lanes of Interstate 69 in Marshall County starting Monday, according to the KYTC.
The lane restriction will start at the Marshall-Graves County line at I-69 mile point 34.4 and extend northward for about 1.5 miles. All northbound traffic will shift into the left lane during the debris removal process.
According to the KYTC, the work zone will be active from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
As the tornado debris removal effort progresses along the shoulder area, the workzone will move northward through the Benton area to the U.S. 68 Draffenville Exit 47 Interchange.
Progress on this effort is contingent on weather conditions this week, as well as the amount of debris crews encounter.
Drivers should be alert for slowing and merging traffic as they approach the workzone.