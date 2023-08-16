PADUCAH — Mowing crews are back on the roads in western Kentucky after heavy rain caused an increase in vegetation growth along the side of highways and roads.
Although the tall grass and vegetation may look unsightly it is causing decreased visibility at several intersections throughout the area.
According to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, mowing crews completed their last round of mowing in Mid-July, at the end of a two month drought, but they’ll be on the roads again this week in an attempt to mow problem areas.
KYTC advises drivers to be alert of mowing crews along the highways, as they will be there for the next week whenever weather conditions allow.
They would also like to remind the public that political signs and advertising signs are not allowed along state highway right-of-way and should be removed. Signs create an obstacle and a safety hazard for mowing crews. Any signs placed on highway right-of-way will be removed by state or contract personnel.