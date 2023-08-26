PADUCAH, KY — Local drivers should be on the lookout for mowing crews working along several highways in the western Kentucky area over the next few weeks.
According to a press release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, crews are on the road in Carlisle County, working their way to Ballard County before they move into McCracken.
After McCracken, the crew will then work through Livingston, Crittenden, and Lyon Counties.
Crews will be active during daylight hours as weather permits over the next few weeks, the release explains.
The KYTC says mowing zones will be marked with signs. If you see a sign, you should slow down and treat the mowing zone as you would any other work zone. There may be slow-moving tractors and other support vehicles that need to travel into and across travel lanes as they continue their work.
As a reminder, political signs and other advertising aren't allowed along the state right-of-way, because they create a hazard for drivers and mowing crews.
State or other contract workers will remove any signs along highway rights-of-way, the release explains. Removed signs will briefly be held at the local KYTC Department of Highways Maintenance Facilities. Owners must show a photo I.D. to reclaim them, and unclaimed signs will be thrown out or recycled.