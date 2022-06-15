PADUCAH — Mowing and pickup crews will be working westward along Interstate 24 Wednesday in Marshall and Livingston County.
The mowing zones will be marked by signage and should be treated as any other work zone.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is urging drivers in this area to reduce their speed and stay alert for crews picking up litter, slow-moving tractors, and support vehicles.
Residents should remove any political or yard signs along the route as they create a safety hazard for mowing crews and motorists. Signs will be removed by state or contract personnel if necessary.
The contractor will be working during daylight hours, weather permitting, for the next few weeks.
The contractor began work on I-24 near the end of the Ohio River bridge and is working eastward toward the Kentucky-Tennessee state line.