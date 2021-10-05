PADUCAH — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is warning drivers in west Kentucky to use caution as crews are gearing up for mowing along Interstate 24.
KYTC District 1 says a contractor is ramping up for the final round of mowing and litter pickup along I-24 starting this week. The work started near the Kentucky end of the I-24 Ohio River Bridge, and crews are making their way eastward toward the Tennessee state line. They'll be mowing from fence row to fence row to help improve visibility so drivers can better spot deer and other animals approaching the road.
Drivers are advised to be on the lookout for litter pickup crews working ahead of the mowers, and asked to be cautious where people are working near the flow of traffic. The crews will be out anytime the weather allows during the daylight hours over the next few weeks, KYTC says.
The cabinet provided the following list of routes where the contractor plans to mow:
- I-24 from Ohio River Bridge at Kentucky-Illinois state line eastward to U.S. 60 Paducah exit 4
- U.S. 60 from I-24 exit 4 westward to the McCracken County, Ballard County line
- I-24 from Paducah exit 4 eastward to exit 11
- KY 1954/John Puryear Drive from exit 11 to the U.S.60/U.S. 62 interchange on Southside Paducah
- I-24 from Paducah exit 11 eastward to U.S. 68 Paducah-Reidland exit 16
- U.S. 68 from exit 16 to U.S. 62, then U.S. 62 to the McCracken County, Marshall County line
- I-24 from U.S. 68 Exit 16 eastward through Marshall, Livingston, Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg Counties to the Kentucky-Tennessee state line
KYTC says crews will do a minimal amount of mowing in the work zone from the 55 to 65 mile markers, which is temporarily limited to two-way traffic, to avoid disrupting traffic.