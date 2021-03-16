UPDATE (9:17 a.m.): Murray State University President Bob Jackson has sent an email to faculty, staff and students of the university providing details of an incident that took place near the university Tuesday morning.
"Campus Community:
Earlier this morning, the Murray State Police Department and Murray City Police responded to a shooting incident at a property adjacent to campus and a shelter in place message was sent immediately thereafter. The shooter is no longer a threat to the campus community. Multiple victims have been transported to the local hospital. At this time, we do not believe that the individuals were students or had any affiliation with Murray State University. There is no threat to the Murray State campus.
Counseling services are available to our campus community at Elizabeth Residential Hall as well as University Counseling Services at 270-809-6851 or msu.counselingcenter@murraystate.edu.
Bob Jackson
President"
MSU has sent an 'all clear' after issuing a shelter in place order for an incident next to the campus.
A Racer Alert from the school says you may resume normal activities.
MURRAY, KY — Murray State University has issued a shelter in place alert for students in the area.
A Racer Alert from the school says there's been an incident next to the campus.
The University is asking students to stay in their residence halls until further notice and asking people to avoid the Chestnut area and foot bridge on the campus.
Dr. Stephanie Anderson, faculty advisor for the school paper, The Murray State News, was live on Facebook. She is at the Curris Center parking lot, just off Chestnut and says there are all types of emergency officials on scene, including police, sheriff deputy's and at least one ambulance. There are currently no confirmed reports on what has happened.
This story has been updated.