MURRAY, KY — One Murray State University student will soon have the opportunity to serve as an English Teaching Assistant in South Korea thanks to her receipt of a prestigious Fulbright Scholarship.
“I am truly honored to be granted this prestigious award to teach and be immersed in Korean culture, which continues to captivate me,” Rose Nelson of Cadiz, Kentucky said in a statement from Murray State University recognizing her achievement.
According to the Fulbright website, the program is an international academic exchange program, "founded in 1946 with an ambitious goal — to increase mutual understanding and support friendly and peaceful relations between the people of the United States and the people of other countries."
Participants in the program can pursue graduate study, conduct research, or teach English abroad.
The Bureau of Educational Affairs reports 62 Fulbright alumni from 15 countries have been awarded the Nobel Prize, 89 have received Pulitzer Prizes, and 40 have served as heads of state or government.
According to the release from MSU, Nelson is expected to graduate in 2023 with a bachelor of arts degree in teaching english to speakers of other languages.
During her time in South Korea, she reportedly plans to get involved with the community, travel to visit old friends, and act as a cultural ambassador.
Nelson expressed gratitude in a statement included in the release, saying, “I have to thank my family and friends who supported my interest in language and culture, the Honors office and my advisor, Dr. Latricia Trites, who encouraged and prepared me to pursue this award.”