MURRAY, KY -- Saturday night, the Murray State Racers will hit the course once again at the CFSB Center in Murray as they look to continue a 10 game winning streak.
But that game is secondary to what will happen at halftime, when the team retires Ja Morant's #12 jersey.
The university is expecting a near sellout. Once the jersey is retired, it will hang in the rafters above the CFSB Center forever.
Morant and his family will be on hand for the event. They will also reveal a new banner.
The Racers will host SIU Edwardsville as they look to stay unbeaten in the Ohio Valley Conference.
The game will start at 7 p.m.