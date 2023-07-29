METROPOLIS, IL — Everyone can learn something new. That's the message from one local church.
Mt. Horeb Church in Metropolis, Illinois, hosted its second annual community empowerment event Saturday, July 29.
The 11 booths showed attendees new skills like how to sew on a button, how to care for children, and how to use various tools.
Hope Unlimited, Southern 7 Health Department, Massac County Memorial Hospital, and the Massac Drug Awareness Coalition are among those who had booths at the event.
Anyone who stopped by could take advantage of free blood pressure checks, colorectal screening kits, and other health supplies.
Greg and Christal Pruitt, co-pastors of the church, say they wanted to have a big outreach event and help teach others things they might not have known.
"I love the word empower because it just means that you're giving somebody something to help them along the way. I mean just a simple thing like sewing on a button I mean you just don't know what that would mean to people," says Christal.
One man who ran one of the booths at last year's event says he hopes to keep everyone learning new things.
"That's kinda how it works. Once you learn something you can kinda pay it forward and just teach the next person. Next thing you know we've got a whole group that can do a thousand different things to help themselves and others," says Lincoln Hardy.
The church does intend to host this event again next year.