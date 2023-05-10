MOUNT VERNON, IL — An Illinois high school had to take an e-learning day Wednesday due to a vandalism issue, they announced on their Facebook page.
Mt. Vernon Township High School said in the post that they "will unfortunately be taking an e learning day Wednesday, May 10 due to vandalism and conditions in the building."
The school says staff members should still report for their shifts and AP testing will go on as scheduled.
MVTHS says students can report through the Attendance Office, and can pick up lunch from the cafeteria between 11:30 a.m. and noon.
They ask anyone who knows who is responsible for the vandalism to contact administration.