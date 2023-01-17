MT. VERNON, IL — A local Veterans Affairs clinic is set to receive a donation of thousands of dollars from an Elks Lodge in southern Illinois.
The Marion VA Health Care System says Mt. Vernon Elks Lodge 819 will present a donation of $6,000 to the Mt. Vernon VA Clinic on Wednesday afternoon.
Marion VA Health Care System Executive Director Zach Sage will meet with Elks Lodge members to accept the donation and thank them for their generosity.
The Marion VA Health Care System says the money will be used to help veterans treated by the Mt. Vernon VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic.